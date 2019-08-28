Travis Greene Celebrates “Intentional” Going Gold

View this post on Instagram
There have been few moments on this journey that have knocked me off of my feet. Intentional going Gold is one of them. The idea that God can use a funny talking kid, from a single parent home, to make music that people connect to is Crazy! None of this happens without the creative genius Himself, my king and friend Jesus. Thank you Jackie for pushing me and keeping our world together. Love you and the boys eternally. Super grateful for my family, my team, my church, my city. There’s more to be done. This is His story, glad to be in it! 💪🏾💯♥️ #EngageCulture #Intentional #TheHill
Travis Greene and his wife, Dr. Jackie Greene hosted the Engage Culture Conference last weekend. Well, during that life changing conference RCA Inspiration surprised Travis with a Gold Record! His very first radio hit, Intentional has sold over 500,000 copies to date!
