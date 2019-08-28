Travis Greene Celebrates “Intentional” Going Gold

View this post on Instagram

There have been few moments on this journey that have knocked me off of my feet. Intentional going Gold is one of them. The idea that God can use a funny talking kid, from a single parent home, to make music that people connect to is Crazy! None of this happens without the creative genius Himself, my king and friend Jesus. Thank you Jackie for pushing me and keeping our world together. Love you and the boys eternally. Super grateful for my family, my team, my church, my city. There’s more to be done. This is His story, glad to be in it! 💪🏾💯♥️ #EngageCulture #Intentional #TheHill