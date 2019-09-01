CLOSE
Kevin Hart Injured In Serious Car Accident In L.A. [VIDEO]

Comedian Kevin Hart has reportedly been injured in a car accident in the wee hours of Sunday morning, according to multiple sources. Hart was involved in the accident while in the Plymouth Barracuda, a classic car he’d purchased to celebrate his 40th birthday back in July.

The comedian/actor was reportedly not driving, according to TMZ, but the Barracuda went over a guardrail on Hollywood’s Mulholland Drive, a steep road winding through the Hollywood Hills. Kevin and an as yet unidentified woman were passengers while another man drove.

Both Hart and the man were suffered major back injuries according to multiple reports. Hart was at first picked up in an SUV by his security and taken to his home nearby, but was then transported to an area hospital.

TMZ had video at the scene. See below.

PHOTO: PR Photos

Kevin Hart Injured In Serious Car Accident In L.A. [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

