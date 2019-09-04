CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

King Of Riffs & Hits: A Reminder Of LaShawn Daniels’ Imprint On The Music Industry

Lashawn Daniels

Source: Leon Bennett / Contributor / Getty

Often times we only celebrate and honor the great stars of our time — but it’s very rare for the public to fall in love with the stars behind the stars. That was certainly the case for Lashawn Daniels.

3rd Annual First Ladies Tea

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and producer was the mastermind behind some of our favorite classics by some of our favorite artists, including Michael Jackson, Brandy and Whitney Houston. On Wednesday, news broke that our beloved riff God had died at the tender age of 41. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

LaShawn’s family, friends and fans took to social media immediately after the news. Many are just shocked and devastated.

 

Most of us may remember LaShawn as friends and vocal coach of Tamar Braxton during the Tamar & Vince Show days.

Who can forget this classic scene?

But before he made his mark in the reality tv world, Daniels was already a big name in music industry.

Known to friends as Big Shiz, LaShawn was the pen behind some of the biggest pop and r&b hits of the 90’s and 2000’s; including Brandy & Monica’s smash record “The Boy Is Mine”. In a 2018 episode of The Fader Explains, hosts break down the story of how Daniels, Brandy & Monica came together to create the 1998 single.

Toni Braxton‘s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” was also a huge moment for the songwriter who penned the smash hit with Darkchild, which one them the Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 2001.

LaShawn is survived by wife April Daniels and sons Omarr, Tahshon, & Jett. Music will never be the same again. Prayers to the Daniels family.

Hit the flip for more hits written and produced by the late, great LaShawn Daniels.

King Of Riffs & Hits: A Reminder Of LaShawn Daniels’ Imprint On The Music Industry was originally published on www.globalgrind.com

LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels , Lashawn Daniels

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How You Can Help Areas Affected By Hurricane…

As the initial category 4 hurricane has tore through the Bahamas and is headed to the continental United States, it’s…
09.04.19
Pastor Sings “I Won’t Complain” After 10-Year-Old Daughter…

It takes a lot of strength to move on after losing a loved one, and Pastor Eugene Leonard Jr. did…
09.03.19
Man Confesses To Murder After Hearing Gospel Song,…

“Redeemed” has a whole new meaning to one man whose life was changed after hearing a song titled that by…
09.03.19
Don Lemon Lays Into Chris Cuomo For Giving…

Slow clap for Don Lemon.
09.03.19
Man Nearly Killed By Police In Illegal Chokehold…

The horrific viral video shows Elonte McDowell saying, “I can’t breathe."
09.03.19
Go Blue Sis! Sasha Obama Heads To The…

The 18-year-old former First Daughter is heading to the Harvard of the Midwest this fall.
08.30.19
Fire Erupts at West Philadelphia Church

NBC 10 is reporting that a fire erupted at West Philadelphia Church – The Greater Bible Way Temple. The church…
08.28.19
Hillsong Worship Singer Recovering After 9-Hour Brain Surgery

Hillsong Worship singer Chelsea Taylor is recovering after suffering a brain aneurysm.
08.27.19
Christian Realtor Suing Real Estate Board For Investigating…

A Christian realtor is suing the Virginia Real Estate Board over investigating how she sharing her religious beliefs on a…
08.27.19
Does School Really Prepare Us For The Real…

In America, we spend almost 14 mandatory years in school, and if we decide to pursue higher education, that’s an…
08.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close