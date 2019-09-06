GRIFF’s Prayer For Christians With Low Self-Esteem [VIDEO]

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

It’s time to start praying and believing in God’s promises. In today’s prayer, GRIFF sends one up for Christians with low self-esteem. While it’s easy to fall into, GRIFF encourages listeners to put on the armor of God, get into the Word more, and speak life into triumph.

