Bishop William Murphy At Black Girls Rock With Common and Erykah Badu

10th Annual Prism Awards - Ceremony

Source: Michael Bezjian / Getty

 

Bishop William Murphy performed with Common & Erykah ‘God Is Love’ & ‘The Light’ together on the Black Girls Rock stage!  ‘God Is Love’ was originally recorded with Jonathan McReynolds and Leon Bridges on lead!  It’s always exciting to see Gospel artist on a main stage!

On top of the televised performance, Erykah Badu, Common & William Murphy give the Black Girls Rock! audience a dope freestyle!

