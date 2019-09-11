Jarmel Evans is one of my favorite Worship Leaders.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Watching him shift under the anointing is so amazing! He leaves everything on the altar and presents God an excellent form of worship! His widom and prophetic insight is so accurate and I’m excited to see new music from him. Pick up the new single “Suddenly” and check out our full interview here:

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Jarmel Evans Talks New Release “Suddenly” [Video] was originally published on praisedc.hellobeautiful.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted September 11, 2019

Also On Praise 106.1: