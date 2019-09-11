CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Jarmel Evans Talks New Release “Suddenly” [Video]

Jarmel Evans is one of my favorite Worship Leaders.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Watching him shift under the anointing is so amazing!  He leaves everything on the altar and presents God an excellent form of worship!  His widom and prophetic insight is so accurate and I’m excited to see new music from him.  Pick up the new single “Suddenly” and check out our full interview here:

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Jarmel Evans Talks New Release “Suddenly” [Video] was originally published on praisedc.hellobeautiful.com

Jarmel Evans

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Pastor Who Was An Advocate For Mental Health…

He was 30 years old. 
09.12.19
National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To Talk…

Kati Morton wants us to have a serious conversation about Suicide. For National Suicide Prevention Week, she will be teaming up…
09.11.19
How Can I Donate To The Bahamas?

Hurricane Dorian is still impacting the Bahamas and will have a major affect on that region for years to come.…
09.11.19
LaShawn Daniels’ Wife April Speaks Out About The…

The music industry is mourning the loss of LaShawn Daniels, an award winning songwriter who is responsible for some of…
09.10.19
Archaeologists May Have Found The Emmaus Town Jesus…

In Luke 24, it is said that Jesus approached two disciples who were walking from Jerusalem to Emmaus and walked…
09.09.19
How You Can Help Areas Affected By Hurricane…

As the initial category 4 hurricane has tore through the Bahamas and is headed to the continental United States, it’s…
09.04.19
Pastor Sings “I Won’t Complain” After 10-Year-Old Daughter…

It takes a lot of strength to move on after losing a loved one, and Pastor Eugene Leonard Jr. did…
09.03.19
Man Confesses To Murder After Hearing Gospel Song,…

“Redeemed” has a whole new meaning to one man whose life was changed after hearing a song titled that by…
09.03.19
Don Lemon Lays Into Chris Cuomo For Giving…

Slow clap for Don Lemon.
09.03.19
Man Nearly Killed By Police In Illegal Chokehold…

The horrific viral video shows Elonte McDowell saying, “I can’t breathe."
09.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close