CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Chance The Rapper Says Jesus Is The Reason He Gives Back To His Community [VIDEO]

2017 BET Awards - Show

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Chance the Rapper recently stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss everything new and in between talk about his baby girl and debut album, he gave props to Jesus. 

3rd Annual First Ladies Tea

“My understanding of a lot of stuff is based on Jesus,” he told Ellen. 

SEE ALSO: Chance The Rapper Says His Now-Wife Saved His Life Through Celibacy

Last week, Chance and his wife welcomed their second child and earlier in the summer, he released his debut album, The Big Day. In addition to being a great father and a musician who inspires people, his philanthropical efforts in the city of Chicago has changed lives for the better. 

In 2015, he helped raise $100,000 for Chicago schools and and last summer, he wrote a $1 million check to the city’s Public School Foundation. 

“Jesus teaches to care for your neighbor and care for people that aren’t necessarily your blood, but still a part of your body because we’re all humans,” he said. “That’s an impactful thing that I understood more as I got older.”

SEE ALSO: Chance The Rapper Marries Longtime Girlfriend Kirsten Corley [PHOTOS]

Chance also thanks his parents for their wisdom. 

“My parents, since I was young, definitely instilled into me that when you see people that are in need, you don’t just want to pass them by. You want to try and do something beneficial to help them before you leave, because that’s your imprint,” he continued. 

Watch: 

 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Chance The Rapper Says Jesus Is The Reason He Gives Back To His Community [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

chance the rapper

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Actress Melissa Joan Hart Reflects On Mission Trip…

Actress Melissa Joan Hart has revealed special details about her mission trip to Zambia with World Vision USA. Hart took…
09.13.19
Pastor Who Was An Advocate For Mental Health…

He was 30 years old. 
09.12.19
National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To Talk…

Kati Morton wants us to have a serious conversation about Suicide. For National Suicide Prevention Week, she will be teaming up…
09.11.19
How Can I Donate To The Bahamas?

Hurricane Dorian is still impacting the Bahamas and will have a major affect on that region for years to come.…
09.11.19
LaShawn Daniels’ Wife April Speaks Out About The…

The music industry is mourning the loss of LaShawn Daniels, an award winning songwriter who is responsible for some of…
09.10.19
Archaeologists May Have Found The Emmaus Town Jesus…

In Luke 24, it is said that Jesus approached two disciples who were walking from Jerusalem to Emmaus and walked…
09.09.19
How You Can Help Areas Affected By Hurricane…

As the initial category 4 hurricane has tore through the Bahamas and is headed to the continental United States, it’s…
09.04.19
Pastor Sings “I Won’t Complain” After 10-Year-Old Daughter…

It takes a lot of strength to move on after losing a loved one, and Pastor Eugene Leonard Jr. did…
09.03.19
Man Confesses To Murder After Hearing Gospel Song,…

“Redeemed” has a whole new meaning to one man whose life was changed after hearing a song titled that by…
09.03.19
Don Lemon Lays Into Chris Cuomo For Giving…

Slow clap for Don Lemon.
09.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close