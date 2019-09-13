Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy’s “2econd Wind” Album Available For Pre-Order

Grammy nominated and multiple Stellar Award winning gospel artist Anthony Brown and Group TherAPy are celebrating the pre-release of their latest project, “2econd Wind”. Recorded live at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Upper Marlboro where Brown serves as one of the heads of the music ministry staff, “2econd Wind” is sure to become yet another classic project. The project features appearances by Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds, Maurette Brown Clark and more.

Already experiencing Top Ten Billboard success with the leading single, “Blessings On Blessings”, there is also a “B.O.B. Bounce (Blessings on Blessings)” video that was a summer hit with over 1.5 million views on YouTube.

Make sure you pre-order today. You will be blessed!

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Also On Praise 106.1: