CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Listen: Deborah Joy Winans Remixes Classic Mississippi Mass Choir Song “When I Rose” For ‘Greenleaf’ Series Soundtrack

Deborah Joy Winans

Source: Greenleaf Soundtrack Press / Greenleaf Soundtrack Press

Deborah Joy Winans is known for her singing on OWN’s Greenleaf and her talents continue to reach masses even beyond the show. 

SEE ALSO: Patti LaBelle & Deborah Joy Winans Collaborate On Gospel Single ‘Greenleaf’ Season 3 Soundtrack [VIDEO]

This week, Winans released a new single called “When I Rose,” which comes from Greenleaf’s season 4 soundtrack. You’ll not only be able to hear her rendition of the classic Mississippi Mass Choir song on the album, but also on an episode of the show this season. 

3rd Annual First Ladies Tea

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“It was so much fun remaking a classic gospel song with a modern twist,” she said in a press release. “It really speaks to who I am and I hope that it makes people feel good.”

Here’s a sneak peek: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen: Deborah Joy Winans Remixes Classic Mississippi Mass Choir Song “When I Rose” For ‘Greenleaf’ Series Soundtrack was originally published on getuperica.com

Greenleaf , Mississippi Mass Choir

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Gospel Radio Awards To Honor Mary Mary &…

Mary Mary is going to be recognized for their contributions to gospel music in an upcoming award show! 
09.13.19
Actress Melissa Joan Hart Reflects On Mission Trip…

Actress Melissa Joan Hart has revealed special details about her mission trip to Zambia with World Vision USA. Hart took…
09.13.19
Pastor Who Was An Advocate For Mental Health…

He was 30 years old. 
09.12.19
National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To Talk…

Kati Morton wants us to have a serious conversation about Suicide. For National Suicide Prevention Week, she will be teaming up…
09.11.19
How Can I Donate To The Bahamas?

Hurricane Dorian is still impacting the Bahamas and will have a major affect on that region for years to come.…
09.11.19
LaShawn Daniels’ Wife April Speaks Out About The…

The music industry is mourning the loss of LaShawn Daniels, an award winning songwriter who is responsible for some of…
09.10.19
Archaeologists May Have Found The Emmaus Town Jesus…

In Luke 24, it is said that Jesus approached two disciples who were walking from Jerusalem to Emmaus and walked…
09.09.19
How You Can Help Areas Affected By Hurricane…

As the initial category 4 hurricane has tore through the Bahamas and is headed to the continental United States, it’s…
09.04.19
Pastor Sings “I Won’t Complain” After 10-Year-Old Daughter…

It takes a lot of strength to move on after losing a loved one, and Pastor Eugene Leonard Jr. did…
09.03.19
Man Confesses To Murder After Hearing Gospel Song,…

“Redeemed” has a whole new meaning to one man whose life was changed after hearing a song titled that by…
09.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close