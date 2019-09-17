CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Train Hits Car in Baltimore County, Person Injured

US-TRAIN-ACCIDENT

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

A train hit a vehicle in Baltimore County Tuesday, injuring one person.

The incident happened in the 7500 block of Lake Drive around 7 a.m. Officials said the car was hit while trying to cross the train tracks.

Officials said the victim had life threatening injuries.

The train did not derail off the tracks.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Train Hits Car in Baltimore County, Person Injured was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore County , train crash

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At…

Cokie Roberts, the longtime ABC News political journalist has died due to complications from breast cancer. She was 75. A…
09.18.19
Gospel Radio Awards To Honor Mary Mary &…

Mary Mary is going to be recognized for their contributions to gospel music in an upcoming award show! 
09.13.19
Actress Melissa Joan Hart Reflects On Mission Trip…

Actress Melissa Joan Hart has revealed special details about her mission trip to Zambia with World Vision USA. Hart took…
09.13.19
Pastor Who Was An Advocate For Mental Health…

He was 30 years old. 
09.12.19
National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To Talk…

Kati Morton wants us to have a serious conversation about Suicide. For National Suicide Prevention Week, she will be teaming up…
09.11.19
How Can I Donate To The Bahamas?

Hurricane Dorian is still impacting the Bahamas and will have a major affect on that region for years to come.…
09.11.19
LaShawn Daniels’ Wife April Speaks Out About The…

The music industry is mourning the loss of LaShawn Daniels, an award winning songwriter who is responsible for some of…
09.10.19
Archaeologists May Have Found The Emmaus Town Jesus…

In Luke 24, it is said that Jesus approached two disciples who were walking from Jerusalem to Emmaus and walked…
09.09.19
How You Can Help Areas Affected By Hurricane…

As the initial category 4 hurricane has tore through the Bahamas and is headed to the continental United States, it’s…
09.04.19
Pastor Sings “I Won’t Complain” After 10-Year-Old Daughter…

It takes a lot of strength to move on after losing a loved one, and Pastor Eugene Leonard Jr. did…
09.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close