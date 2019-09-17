A train hit a vehicle in Baltimore County Tuesday, injuring one person.

The incident happened in the 7500 block of Lake Drive around 7 a.m. Officials said the car was hit while trying to cross the train tracks.

Officials said the victim had life threatening injuries.

The train did not derail off the tracks.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Train Hits Car in Baltimore County, Person Injured was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

tkminspired Posted September 17, 2019

Also On Praise 106.1: