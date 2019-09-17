A pair of teens convicted of burglary in connection with the death of Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio will spend 30 years behind bars.

The sentenced handed down Monday after an emotional appeal from both Derrick Matthews and Eugene Genius.

The teens were convicted of felony murder last May.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Teens Sentenced in Connection to Baltimore County Police Officer’s Death was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

tkminspired Posted September 17, 2019

