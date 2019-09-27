CLOSE
Lifestyle
If Hyperpigmentation Is A Problem, We Have The Beauty Products You Need Now

Finally a beauty brand that puts your health first!

Source: Delmaine Donson / Getty

If we ask almost any person of color their biggest skincare concern, we can bet that acne would top the list with ease. While acne breakouts naturally come and go, they sometimes leave dark spots behind that can be a much bigger pain to get rid of. Those annoying dark spots have become the bane of our existence and are better known as hyperpigmentation.

Hyperpigmentation is one of the most common skin conditions for people of color. Naturally, our skin is rich with melanin, but when there is an overproduction, dark spots can emerge. However, some forms of hyperpigmentation are easy to get rid of by naturally fading as time passes. Other forms can stick around for months and even years.

With so many products on the market that claim to remove hyperpigmentation from the skin, it can be hard to truly lock down the right product for you. From serums, chemical peels, microneedling procedures, facial cleansers, creams and more, it’s easy to become overwhelmed with so many options.

If you’re tired of suffering from dark spots, you’ve come to the right place! We have compiled five of our favorite products that will helo you fade hyperpigmentation and reveal even, glowing skin.

