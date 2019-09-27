CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Stellar Awards Founder Building National Museum of Gospel Music

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

The site of what will become the future home of the National Museum of Gospel Music was blessed Thursday as plans for its construction continue.

FLT INSIDE VOTING

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Religious leaders gathered at 33rd and Indiana Avenue in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood for the ceremony which also honored Dr. Thomas Dorsey, who’s considered the father of gospel music. The intersection was once home to the historic Pilgrim Baptist Church. The church was destroyed by an accidental fire in 2006.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The National Museum of Gospel Music is the brainchild of Don Jackson, founder of the Stellar Awards. The proposed 45,000-square-foot facility is expected to cost $50 million to build. Supporters said they’ve received $20 million in pledges from church memberships, along with local and state officials.

The museum is set to open in 2022.

Source: ABC Chicago

National Museum of Gospel Music , Stellar Awards

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…

You think that by now, racist white folks wouldn’t be so…well…RACIST during a time when being a bigot may actually…
09.27.19
Hillsong UNITED Tour - Austin, TX
Hillsong Singer Back Home After Being Hospitalized For…

A Hillsong singer who suffered a brain aneurysm in August is back home after remaining hospitalized through the month. View…
09.27.19
33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Stellar Awards Founder Building National Museum of Gospel…

The site of what will become the future home of the National Museum of Gospel Music was blessed Thursday as…
09.27.19
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alumni Peppermint Will Play Transgender…

The actress and activist excitedly describes her role.
09.26.19
Two Teens Arrested After Allegedly Attacking A 59-year-old…

Two teens were arrested after punching a 59-year-old man at the  Great Frederick Fair over the weekend. The teens, 15…
09.23.19
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…

A powerful movie has critics predicting awards.
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…

Sources who work closely with him report ""dismissive and joking" talk.
09.21.19
Lecrae Gets Baptized in the Jordan River, Gives…

  Inspirational artist Lecrae recently got baptized in the Jordan River.  He shared this monumental moment on his social media…
09.21.19
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Kierra Sheard, Chance The Rapper Perform ‘I Got…

Chance The Rapper and Kierra Sheard teamed up for a vibrant, energetic performance of “I Got You (Always and Forever)”…
09.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close