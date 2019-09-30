A Delaware school board member has been slapped with felony charges after her allegedly sexually abused at least three young people.

New Castle County Police charged 41-year-old Ronnie Williams with 19 felonies. Investigators believe there may be more victims who haven’t been identified.

Williams is a member of the board of education in the Colonial School District.

See Also: Baltimore Archdiocese Reveals Names of 23 Clergy Accused of Sexual Abuse

Source: CBS Baltimore

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

School Board Member Charged with Sexually Abusing Youth was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1: