CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

School Board Member Charged with Sexually Abusing Youth

Prep For Success Back to School Rally

Source: Aaron Wiggins / Aaron Wiggins

A Delaware school board member has been slapped with felony charges after her allegedly sexually abused at least three young people.

New Castle County Police charged 41-year-old Ronnie Williams with 19 felonies. Investigators believe there may be more victims who haven’t been identified.

Williams is a member of the board of education in the Colonial School District.

See Also: Baltimore Archdiocese Reveals Names of 23 Clergy Accused of Sexual Abuse

Source: CBS Baltimore

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

School Board Member Charged with Sexually Abusing Youth was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Crime , Delaware

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Pastor Timothy Wright in his room at the Kessler Institute f
Godfather of Gospel Music Honored with Street Sign…

A legendary gospel singer receives a big honor in New York City. Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE…
10.01.19
‘The Color Purple’ Actress Sues Show After Being…

She stands by a 2014 statement where she denies the morality of homosexuality.
10.01.19
Virginia Student Reportedly Admits To Falsely Accusing Fellow…

The student who accused students of holding her down and cutting her dreadlocks has now said that the story is…
09.30.19
School Board Member Charged with Sexually Abusing Youth

A Delaware school board member has been slapped with felony charges after her allegedly sexually abused at least three young…
10.01.19
Okurrr: Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks About Her Sexual Self…

The former 'Sister, Sister' star gets into the details.
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…

A horrible incident involving a sixth-grader at a Northern Virginia Christian school has sparked outrage across the country. Three sixth-grade…
09.30.19
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…

You think that by now, racist white folks wouldn’t be so…well…RACIST during a time when being a bigot may actually…
09.27.19
Hillsong UNITED Tour - Austin, TX
Hillsong Singer Back Home After Being Hospitalized For…

A Hillsong singer who suffered a brain aneurysm in August is back home after remaining hospitalized through the month. View…
09.27.19
33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Stellar Awards Founder Building National Museum of Gospel…

The site of what will become the future home of the National Museum of Gospel Music was blessed Thursday as…
09.27.19
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alumni Peppermint Will Play Transgender…

The actress and activist excitedly describes her role.
09.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close