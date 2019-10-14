CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
Commissioned Reunion Experience Coming To A City Near You!

Festival of Praise Tour present "Texture Of A Man" in Miami

The Commissioned Reunion Experience is headed to a city near you!

Bishop Marvin Sapp took to social media to announce the tour and the city stops. See if it’s coming to your city, and if so, make sure you make plans to attend.

Featuring all of the original members, including Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, and Michael Brooks, the tour is being touted as an “all-white affair” and from the initial dates is proving to be a must have ticket for the Grammy and Stellar award nominated ground breaking group.

With a combined musical career spanning over 30 years collectively and individually, Commissioned has influenced so many gospel artists with their signature sound and heartfelt music, and for many of us, have provided the soundtrack to our Christian lives.

Looking forward to this one!

    

