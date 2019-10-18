CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

What Happens to Rep. Elijah Cummings Seat in Congress? Here’s What the Law Says…

Hill

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The city of Baltimore as well as the state of Maryland and the nation are grappling with the sudden death of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.

FLT INSIDE VOTING

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The 68-year-old died Thursday from complications of long-term health problems.

But the question remains: What happens when a seated member of the U.S. Congress dies in the middle of their term?

See AlsoPresident Trump Tweets About Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Death

There will be a special election. Gov. Larry Hogan has 10 days to issue a proclamation announcing a special primary election and a special general election will be held to fill the vacancy.

The special primary election is held on a Tuesday at least 65 days after the proclamation was released.

See Also: Radio One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes Speaks on Rep. Cummings’ Death

Gov. Hogan has yet to announce the special election.

Source: CBS Baltimore

What Happens to Rep. Elijah Cummings Seat in Congress? Here’s What the Law Says…  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

congressman elijah cummings

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Report: Pastors of Larger Churches Are More Likely…

A new study by LifeWay Research found that pastors of larger churches are more likely to invest in counseling and…
10.21.19
Black Leaders Demand Facebook Answer For ‘Disturbing Civil…

Alicia Garza, Al Sharpton and more are speaking out against Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook.
10.21.19
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…

Wypipo, pay attention.
10.21.19
Woman In Pastor David E. Wilson’s Alleged Sex…

The scandal continues...
10.21.19
Sunken Place Pastor Mark Burns At Conference: ‘Ready…

Pastor Mark Burns hit a new low.
10.18.19
7 items
Kim Kardashian & Family Get Baptized At Historic…

See photos from their born-again experience inside… 
10.21.19
Aveda Salon Charged A Curly Haired Customer A…

Isn't that discrimination?
10.18.19
Author Alice Walker Responds To Homophobic Actress Fired…

The icon behind the franchise has a message for Oluwaseyi "Semi" Omooba.
10.16.19
#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Has A Message For…

Tarana Burke addresses Aziz Ansari, Louis C.K. and comedians who joke about sexual assault like Dave Chappelle.
10.16.19
California Leads The Charge By Signing A Bill…

California is the first state to impose this ban.
10.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close