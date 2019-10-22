CLOSE
Kanye West To Release ‘Jesus Is King’ Movie [VIDEO]

Kanye West is gearing up to release an IMAX-only movie titled, Jesus Is King. Due October 25, the Kanye West film follows the idea behind his #SundayService gatherings and was filmed during the summer of 2019 at the Roden Crater — visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert. 

According to a press release, “this one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with new music from his forthcoming album ‘Jesus is King,’ all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of The IMAX Experience®.”

Here’s a look behind the scenes:

