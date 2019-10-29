CLOSE
Baltimore
Baltimore City Council Considering Renaming Courthouse East After Rep. Elijah Cummings

Congressman Elijah Cummings

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Baltimore City Council introduced a resolution Monday night to rename Courthouse East after the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Cummings represented Maryland’s 7th District since 1996. He died on October 17 at age 68.

Cummings also served as the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The resolution is sponsored by council president Brandon Scott. If passed, the renaming would be official within 30 days.

Cummings was laid to rest Friday at New Psalmist Baptist Church.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Baltimore Says Goodbye to Rep. Elijah Cummings at Public Funeral [Video]

Baltimore City Council Considering Renaming Courthouse East After Rep. Elijah Cummings  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Rep. Elijah Cummings

