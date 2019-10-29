CLOSE
Inspiration
HomeInspiration

If You’re Feeling Defeated, Listen To This… [VIDEO]

The Walls Group is good for a quick, but long-lasting pick-me-up and such was the case today when they posted a cover of Rich Tolbert Jr.’s song, “Never Be Defeated.” 

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

“I’ll never be defeated. The devil is a liar. God is exalted,” they sing. “Because God is the greatest power, we shall never be defeated.”

View this post on Instagram

@richtolbertjr WE WILL NEVER BE DEFEATED

A post shared by The Walls Group (@thewallsgroup) on

 

If you don’t remember anything else you’re told today, remember this: The devil is a liar. Whatever you’re fighting through today is just a temporary moment in time. Victory is yours; God already won it. You just have to believe it and claim it. 

What does the Bible say about feeling defeated?

1 Peter 5:7 – “Cast all your anxieties on Him, because he cares for you.”

1 Corinthians 15:57 – “But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Take a listen to Rich Tolbert Jr.’s original version of “Never Be Defeated” below.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

If You’re Feeling Defeated, Listen To This… [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

encouragement

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Press Room
Lecrae, Singer Natalie Grant & More Join Kirk…

Several more gospel artists and members of the contemporary christian industry have joined Kirk Franklin’s boycott of TBN, the Gospel…
10.30.19
Homegoing Arrangements Announced For Industry Executive, Bobby Burwell

Robert “Bobby” Burwell, CEO of REBII Entertainment Company passed away Friday, October 25th.  Bobby was a major fixture in the…
10.30.19
Kirk Franklin Takes Action Against TBN and The…

  Kirk Franklin, broke his silence today on social media about the blantant disrespect that he has encountered at the…
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…

Houston Police responded to a call of a bomb threat at Lakewood Church on Sunday. The possible bomb threat was…
10.28.19
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…

While some Kanye West fans are still waiting for Jesus Is King, one particular Kanye fan is more than welcome to see…
10.28.19
Prayers Up: TobyMac’s Son, Truitt McKeehan Passed Away,…

  Christian rapper TobyMac’s oldest child has died suddenly, a representative confirmed, but few details about the death were released…
10.25.19
Micah and Heidi Stampley Mourns The Lost of…

(ATLANTA, GA) October 22, 2019 – It is with a heavy heart that the Stampley family would like to announce the…
10.23.19
Report: Pastors of Larger Churches Are More Likely…

A new study by LifeWay Research found that pastors of larger churches are more likely to invest in counseling and…
10.21.19
Black Leaders Demand Facebook Answer For ‘Disturbing Civil…

Alicia Garza, Al Sharpton and more are speaking out against Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook.
10.21.19
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…

Wypipo, pay attention.
10.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close