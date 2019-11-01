Pastor Tony Evans is asking for all people of faith to pray for a supernatural intervention as his wife battles to defeat cancer despite chemotherapy no longer being an option.

The Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship senior pastor shared the update in a letter written to his ministry friends and partners concerning his wife’s medical condition.

Dr. Evans, we are believing and praying to God for supernatural healing with you and your family!

Praise 106.1 Is Standing With Dr. Tony Evans In Praying For His Wife, Lady Lois Evans was originally published on praisedc.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted November 1, 2019

