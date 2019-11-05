CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Kweisi Mfume Running to Reclaim Rep. Elijah Cummings Congressional District Seat

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore

Source: Pool / Getty

Kweisi Mfume announced a run to reclaim Elijah Cummings’ 7th Congressional District seat Monday.

Cummings replaced Mfume in Congress in 1996. But now, Mfume feels he’s the perfect person for the job.

“I wore those shoes for 10 years. They still fit comfortably, by the way. It’s just a matter of putting them back on again,” he said in an announcement at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Mfume left Congress in 1996 to become the President of the NAACP. In that position, he admitted to having an affair with a staff member.

He last ran for office in 2006, when he lost to now Senator Ben Cardin in a Democratic primary for the seat.

The field of candidates for Cummings’ seat is small. State Senator Jill Carter announced last week she considered running. There are also rumors Cummings’ widow Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings may join the race as well.

Candidates have until November 20 to file in the special election.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Kweisi Mfume Running to Reclaim Rep. Elijah Cummings Congressional District Seat  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore , Kweisi Mfume , Rep. Elijah Cummings

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Street Preacher Sues City For $300K Over Alleged…

A street preacher is suing for more than $300,000 after he said officials in an Oregon city stopped him from…
11.05.19
Catholic Diocese Donates $50K to 3 Black Churches…

A Roman Catholic diocese is lending a helping hand after a series of arson attacks on black churches in Louisiana…
11.05.19
Lawsuit Against Christian Business That Refused to Make…

The Kentucky Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit last Thursday against a Christian business that refused to make t-shirts for a…
11.05.19
Trump’s Handsy Hug With A Washington Nationals Player…

You might feel violated just watching it.
11.05.19
Praise 106.1 Is Standing With Dr. Tony Evans…

  Pastor Tony Evans is asking for all people of faith to pray for a supernatural intervention as his wife battles…
11.04.19
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Press Room
Lecrae, Singer Natalie Grant & More Join Kirk…

Several more gospel artists and members of the contemporary christian industry have joined Kirk Franklin’s boycott of TBN, the Gospel…
10.30.19
Homegoing Arrangements Announced For Industry Executive, Bobby Burwell

Robert “Bobby” Burwell, CEO of REBII Entertainment Company passed away Friday, October 25th.  Bobby was a major fixture in the…
10.30.19
Kirk Franklin Takes Action Against TBN and The…

  Kirk Franklin, broke his silence today on social media about the blantant disrespect that he has encountered at the…
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…

Houston Police responded to a call of a bomb threat at Lakewood Church on Sunday. The possible bomb threat was…
10.28.19
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…

While some Kanye West fans are still waiting for Jesus Is King, one particular Kanye fan is more than welcome to see…
10.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close