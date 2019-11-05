CLOSE
Catholic Diocese Donates $50K to 3 Black Churches Plagued by Arson Attack

POM - Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church

Source: Melissa Wade / Melissa Wade

A Roman Catholic diocese is lending a helping hand after a series of arson attacks on black churches in Louisiana earlier this year.

An estimated $50,000 will be split between St. Mary’s Baptist Church of Port Barre, Greater Union Baptist Church and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Opelousas for repairs.

“When that was taken away from us, not only did it create a fire in our building, but it created a fire in our lives. That fire seems to be burning until we get back to our home,” said Rev. Harry Richard of Greater Union Baptist.

The donation came from a collection taken up by Catholic congregations in the diocese.

Source: Christian Post

