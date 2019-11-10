CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart Attack

Another layer of tragedy has been added to the tragic killing of Atatiana Jefferson.,

Jefferson’s father, Marquis has passed away from what is being reported as a heart attack. A spokesman confirmed the passing to the Dallas Morning News. Marquis Jefferson died Saturday at a Dallas area hospital.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“[He] just couldn’t get back from what happened to his daughter,” Bruce Carter said.

Last month, Atatiana, 28, was shot and killed after police went to her home for a welfare check. The officer who shot and killed Jefferson, Aaron Dean, was charged with murder.

Marquis Jefferson sought a temporary restraining order to gain control over the funeral arrangements for his daughter from her aunt.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart Attack  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Atatiana Jefferson

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Roommate, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In Alexis Crawford…

Barron Brantley and his girlfriend Jordyn Jones have been charged in the killing of Clark Atlanta University student and Jones’…
11.11.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…

Another layer of tragedy has been added to the tragic killing of Atatiana Jefferson., Jefferson’s father, Marquis has passed away from what…
11.11.19
Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ Beginning Next Week

We knew it was coming but Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed that the platform is set to begin a test that will…
11.11.19
Two Nuns Return From African Missionary Trip Pregnant

The Catholic Church is investigating after two nuns in their Sicilian order returned from an African mission trip pregnant. Text…
11.08.19
Michelle Obama Teams Up with Celebrity Friends For…

Michelle Obama‘s non-partisan, not-for-profit When We All Vote campaign is off to a roaring start! Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join…
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is…
11.08.19
Conservative Trolls Blast Ilhan Omar’s Divorce When Trump…

The MAGA fanatics strike again.
11.06.19
Street Preacher Sues City For $300K Over Alleged…

A street preacher is suing for more than $300,000 after he said officials in an Oregon city stopped him from…
11.05.19
Catholic Diocese Donates $50K to 3 Black Churches…

A Roman Catholic diocese is lending a helping hand after a series of arson attacks on black churches in Louisiana…
11.05.19
Lawsuit Against Christian Business That Refused to Make…

The Kentucky Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit last Thursday against a Christian business that refused to make t-shirts for a…
11.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close