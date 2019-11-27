CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Will This State Become The Third State To Ban Discriminating Against Black Hairstyles?

Democrats in the Sunshine State hope that they can join California and New York by passing their own CROWN ACT.

Black brazilian woman walking on the sidewalk

Source: luoman / Getty

Right now in the U.S., California and New York are the only states that have laws on the books making it illegal to discriminate against African-American hairstyles. But Florida is trying to join them.

According to MyNews13, last Friday State Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Orlando, announced the CROWN Act, surrounded by students from FAMU’s College of Law, and other Black leaders.

Remember: The CROWN Act stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” The bill, if passed, would protect Black people and children from being discriminated against for hearing do’s such as braids, dreads, and afros to work and school.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“We’re not our hair,” said former WKMG-Channel 6 anchor Secily Wilson, whose daughter was asked by her former school to change her hairstyle because it violated the school’s then dress-code, the Orlando Sentinel noted.
“My daughter is educated, smart, brilliant, beautiful,” Wilson said. “We want everyone to see us the way that we are, the qualities that we bring to the table, the professions that we’re able to execute with excellence. Don’t judge us.”If passed the bill, which was introduced by Rep. Kamia Brown, would have to be signed by the state’s Republican Legislature and governor. Florida Legislature convenes on Jan 14, 2020.

We hope that Florida does the right thing, because looking at all of these news stories about hair discrimination, we know that Black women and girls overwhelmingly pay the price in 48 states. But it’s important to note that The Crown Act, it’s not a federal law across the board, but it can be if we speak out.

You can sign The CROWN Act petition urging the legislature to vote on it.

Remember: Our hair shouldn’t be looked at as a distraction or looked at as unprofessional. We shouldn’t be punished for how we choose to wear our beautiful hair.

Will This State Become The Third State To Ban Discriminating Against Black Hairstyles?  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

black hairstyles , Florida

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Will This State Become The Third State To…

Democrats in the Sunshine State hope that they can join California and New York by passing their own CROWN ACT.
11.27.19
Black Friday 2019: All The Best Deals

Friday is the unofficial start to the holiday shopping calendar as Black Friday kicks off across the globe. Before Cyber…
11.27.19
Married Church Couple In Connecticut Found Shot To…

Rhema International Ministries (RIM) City Church members in New Haven, Connecticut are mourning the loss of married members.
11.27.19
6 Simple Ways To Give Back This Holiday…

It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and believe it or not, there’s lots to be grateful for — and tis’ the…
11.27.19
Twitter Is Finally Going To Free Up Handles…

Twitter Is Going After Inactive Accounts To Free Up Unused Handles Have you ever been pining after a Twitter username…
11.27.19
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into…

"He picked the wrong house," Willie Murphy said of the robber that she whooped for breaking down her door.
11.26.19
Cops ‘Believe’ Human Remains Found In Alabama Is…

Police believe remains found in Alabama wooded area is Aniah Blanchard.
11.26.19
West Virginia Inmates Charged To Use ‘Free’ Tablets…

West Virginia inmates hit with hidden fees to use "free" tablets.
11.26.19
Civil Rights Activist And Priest George Clements Dies…

The advocate and religious leader marched with Dr. King and implemented programs throughout Chicago.
11.26.19
NBA Baller Patrick Patterson Defended His White Wife…

Dear Black men, who marry White women, be with your Ween (White queen) and go. NBA star Patrick Patterson is…
11.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close