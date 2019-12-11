CLOSE
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Lifetime Announces ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’ Docuseries [TRAILER]

The sage of Surviving R. Kelly is not over as Lifetime has announced a second installment of the docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning is hitting airwaves in January. Watch the trailer below.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The first half of the two-night, four-hour docuseries will air on January 3rd and the second half will air on January 4th. On January 2nd, Lifetime will air the original six-hour Surviving R. Kelly docuseries in its entirety.

Focused on the aftermath of Surviving R. Kelly, Part II looks at the immediate impact the docuseries had in regards to Kelly as well as the arrests and charges that have been lobbed at the disgraced singer, both in Chicago as well as in federal courts, his canceled recording contract and more.

The feature will have new interviews from individuals such as Jim DeRogatis, Damon Dash, Mathew Knowles, #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke, W. Kamau Bell, State’s Attorney for Cook County Kimberly Foxx, lawyer Michael Avenatti and women like Jerhonda Pace and Kitti Jones who were featured prominently in the original series.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

 

Lifetime Announces ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’ Docuseries [TRAILER]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

R. Kelly

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…

According to reports, as many as six people may be dead after an ambush shooting at a bodega in Jersey…
12.11.19
Press Play: New Miss Universe Talks Receiving A…

She gives all the details of her post-crowning.
12.11.19
Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA And…

How’s that for a little history? When South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe during last night’s Miss Universe pageant, she…
12.10.19
Teacher Still Employed After Assigning ‘Set Your Price’…

Fifth grade teacher gives students "set your price" slave trade assignment.
12.10.19
5 Ways To Protect Yourself Against Holiday Scammers

Friends, family, and co-workers, Tis the season for scammers and we want to make sure you are protecting yourself. The…
12.10.19
John Gray’s Relentless Church Is In A Public…

  According to Greenville News, Redemption Church, which owns the property now occupied by Rev. John Gray’s Relentless Church, has…
12.09.19
Nancy Pelosi Responds With Religion To Reporter Who…

Nancy Pelosi may not agree with the way Donald Trump is running the country, but she doesn’t hate him.
12.06.19
Watch: Zacardi Cortez Releases Music Video For “You…

The phrase “thank God I don’t look like what I’ve been through” reigns true in Zacardi Cortez’s new music video…
12.06.19
Ayanna Pressley’s New Bill Aims To Stop Racist…

Ayanna Pressley is advocating some serious change.
12.06.19
‘The Gift’: Lecrae, Andy Mineo and More Release…

Lecrae, Andy Mineo and more Reach Records artists have re-released a Christmas album titled The Gift. 
12.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close