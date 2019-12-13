CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Stylists Are Demanding You Come With Freshly Washed Hair And I’m Not Ok

Salon owner straightening hair of client in salon

Source: Thomas Barwick / Getty

Picture it: You wake up early to head to your salon appointment. Once you step in to see your stylist, she gives you pushback because your hair is not freshly washed. And scene! While I wish I can tell you this is a made up scenario, this has unfortunately become the norm.

That’s right! That is the case for many young woman who have shared their grievances via Black Twitter. For many of us, going to the hair salon is an outlet for us to relax and get some me time. So, with some stylists requesting for clients to come in with their manes already washed, it poses many questions. Why exactly am I paying you full price to do a half hair job? Is it appropriate for a licensed hair stylist to ask clients to do prep work?

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

While many stylists may argue that the request is their policy, in no way, shape or form is it correct or even feasible to ask of a client. The whole purpose of coming into a hair salon is to have a licensed stylist care for your mane without having to stress about it–which in essence is the whole point of making a hair appintment.

Furthermore, most stylist prefer to wash and condition their clients hair because it’s the proper thing to do and of couse, to be privy of the products being used. After all, we all know that not all products are created equal. So, why is it that many of these new age stylists are requesting for clients to comes in with prepped hair? Is it because laziness has become a factor? Or is it simply because these stylist are used to doing the bare minimum and expecting a big payout? Needless to say, I need answers.

To further break it down, for some women, taking the time out to wash and condition their own hair is simply impossible. Between juggling busy lifestyles finding the time can be quite the challenge. And on the flip side, there are some women who don’t know how to properly wash and condition their hair. Especially women who are newly natural and getting acquainted with their unique textures or others who have always entrusted a stylist to take care of their hair. Sometimes it’s just easier to trust a licensed stylist to get the job done.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

While this issue has been a hot topic for quite some time, there is no telling if some stylists will get with the program and relax with the outlandish requests. It can also be mentioned that some of these stylist are not in fact licensed, and if you’re trusting a non-licensed with your mane, you may need to reevaluate your situation.

No matter which side of the fence you sit on, we can all agree that the purpose of a stylist it to care for hair from start to finish. So, requesting that clients come in with prepped hair is nothing more than a privilege to say the least.

What say you? Are you with me? Do you feel that these new age stylist have a right to request clients to come in fully washed and conditioned? Let’s hash it out in the comment section below!

Unsung Cruise

Stylists Are Demanding You Come With Freshly Washed Hair And I’m Not Ok  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Black Hair , black hairstyles

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…

For the first time in history, all top beauty pageants—Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and now,…
12.16.19
Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In…

Former Washington Redskins Running Back Clinton Portis is among ten former NFL players changed with defrauding the NFL’s health care…
12.13.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…

According to reports, as many as six people may be dead after an ambush shooting at a bodega in Jersey…
12.11.19
Press Play: New Miss Universe Talks Receiving A…

She gives all the details of her post-crowning.
12.11.19
Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA And…

How’s that for a little history? When South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe during last night’s Miss Universe pageant, she…
12.10.19
Teacher Still Employed After Assigning ‘Set Your Price’…

Fifth grade teacher gives students "set your price" slave trade assignment.
12.10.19
5 Ways To Protect Yourself Against Holiday Scammers

Friends, family, and co-workers, Tis the season for scammers and we want to make sure you are protecting yourself. The…
12.10.19
John Gray’s Relentless Church Is In A Public…

  According to Greenville News, Redemption Church, which owns the property now occupied by Rev. John Gray’s Relentless Church, has…
12.09.19
Nancy Pelosi Responds With Religion To Reporter Who…

Nancy Pelosi may not agree with the way Donald Trump is running the country, but she doesn’t hate him.
12.06.19
Watch: Zacardi Cortez Releases Music Video For “You…

The phrase “thank God I don’t look like what I’ve been through” reigns true in Zacardi Cortez’s new music video…
12.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close