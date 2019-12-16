CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Michelle Williams Is Okay With Not Being A Destiny’s Child Fan Favorite: “I Still Got Paid!”

FOX's The Maksed Singer - Season Two

Source: FOX / Getty/Jazmine Denise, MadameNoire.com:

Earlier this month Michelle Williams broke her year-long musical hiatus by appearing on FOX’s “The Masked Singer.” Just ahead of her performance, Williams sat down with Billboard and discussed being made to feel insecure about her voice because it was not recognized by mainstream fans and realizing that she was not a vocal favorite during her time in Destiny’s Child.

“Because I’ve done a lot of gospel, so I’m kind of insecure because mainstream [fans] don’t know my voice,” she told the publication. “And sometimes social media… it’s bad when you read the comments. I like engaging with people on social media. I don’t want to not talk to the people that are being gracious all because there are some mean ones out there. But sometimes before you get to the nice ones you have to get through a couple mean ones. Apparently, I don’t have the most commercially appealing voice or whatever. People have their favorites, but vocally I was not a favorite in the group, and that stuck with me.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“It’s not that I was second-guessing, I’m just aware. Some people are like, ‘Oh my God, they said it stuck with her.’ No, it didn’t stick with me. You know, sometimes you’re just aware that you’re not everybody’s favorite and that’s okay. I still got paid!”

Williams went on to imply that her ranking with Destiny’s Child fans has in no way contributed to her struggles with depression.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

It’s great the Michelle has been able to guard herself and her emotions from the criticism of others.

Watch a clip from her interview below:

Michelle Williams Is Okay With Not Being A Destiny’s Child Fan Favorite: “I Still Got Paid!” [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Michelle Williams Is Okay With Not Being A Destiny’s Child Fan Favorite: “I Still Got Paid!”  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Michelle Williams

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…

For the first time in history, all top beauty pageants—Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and now,…
12.16.19
Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In…

Former Washington Redskins Running Back Clinton Portis is among ten former NFL players changed with defrauding the NFL’s health care…
12.13.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…

According to reports, as many as six people may be dead after an ambush shooting at a bodega in Jersey…
12.11.19
Press Play: New Miss Universe Talks Receiving A…

She gives all the details of her post-crowning.
12.11.19
Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA And…

How’s that for a little history? When South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe during last night’s Miss Universe pageant, she…
12.10.19
Teacher Still Employed After Assigning ‘Set Your Price’…

Fifth grade teacher gives students "set your price" slave trade assignment.
12.10.19
5 Ways To Protect Yourself Against Holiday Scammers

Friends, family, and co-workers, Tis the season for scammers and we want to make sure you are protecting yourself. The…
12.10.19
John Gray’s Relentless Church Is In A Public…

  According to Greenville News, Redemption Church, which owns the property now occupied by Rev. John Gray’s Relentless Church, has…
12.09.19
Nancy Pelosi Responds With Religion To Reporter Who…

Nancy Pelosi may not agree with the way Donald Trump is running the country, but she doesn’t hate him.
12.06.19
Watch: Zacardi Cortez Releases Music Video For “You…

The phrase “thank God I don’t look like what I’ve been through” reigns true in Zacardi Cortez’s new music video…
12.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close