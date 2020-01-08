CLOSE
Baltimore
Baltimore County Officer Charged with Assault

Frank Wilcox

Source: Baltimore County Police / Baltimore County Police

A Baltimore County police officer is facing assault charges after he allegedly forced his way into a home.

Frank Wilcox is a 17-year veteran of the department. He was stationed in the White Marsh Precinct.

Police said the 35-year-old was off-duty at the time of the incident on Monday. He allegedly began an argument with the people who owned the home he was at over a domestic issue and then forced his way inside the house, and pushed the victim, who fell to the floor after being pushed.

“The officers of the Baltimore County Police Department are obligated to not only enforce the law but to uphold the law in both their professional and personal lives. The allegations that have been made in this case are serious and very concerning, they are not representative of the values and ethics of the many officers and professional staff of the Baltimore County Police Department who dedicate their lives to ensuring the safety of others. Mr. Wilcox remains suspended without pay while the judicial process takes place,” according to Baltimore County Police Corporal Shawn Vinson.

Wilcox has been released from jail as he awaits his next court appearance.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Officer Charged with Assault  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore , Baltimore County Police , Crime

