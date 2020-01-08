CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kenya Moore: NeNe Leakes Is A Narcissist

Celebrities Visit BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" - November 4, 2019

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Toxic. Narcissist. Abuse: Three words we’ve heard a lot in 2019. As we delve into the New Year, how about we introduce another… accountability.

So far, we have watched the new season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta kick off with a dull bang (if that makes sense) and watched toxic friendships reach boiling points. The longstanding beef between Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes will culminate to a near physical altercation on the next episode.

As we venture deeper into this season, narcissism is a flowing theme. Between NeNe, Kenya, Marlo and Eva– each cast member has displayed their own bouts of toxic behavior, but “Mirror, mirror on the wall,” who’s the most toxic of them all? NeNe.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Last season, NeNe isolated herself from the group by fueling small fires with each of her costars. Fast forward to this year and she wants back in the circle. However, she boldly declared she doesn’t want to apologize for her behavior. She wants forgiveness without imparting that same grace to others. NeNe doesn’t want to take accountability for her role in much of the petty RHOA drama.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 10

Source: Bravo / Getty

“That’s a narcissist talking. You attack half the women that you work with. No one likes you. Why don’t you feel you have to apologize for your actions?” Kenya said during an interview promoting her Kenya Moore Haircare line.

“I feel like there are lots of issues. I see narcissism, I see selfishness, I see someone whose moods swing left and right. I see someone who’s very needy and insecure and that’s a lot to deal with in one person. I don’t think you can ever really be a true friend to someone. She has to figure out herself first. I’m just not interested in being a friend with someone.”

Kenya isn’t exactly exempt from the toxic conversation. Let the records show how she stormed Marlo’s wig launch with a marching band and nearly ruined Cynthia’s engagement surprise. (And that’s just this season). However, Kenya’s intentions don’t seem as malicious as others.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

“Once somebody shows me just how nasty and evil they can be like…once you cross those lines and start talking about my family. Not necessarily my husband cause I put that out there, but don’t talk about my daughter,” she said sternly. “Like somebody made a remark, ‘Oh I’m paying child support and the night you said now you’re going into an area about my yard. Now that’s when you get your next cut. You know what I’m saying? Like don’t talk about my daughter.”

Despite keeping it behind closed doors in prior seasons, Kenya’s strained relationship with her husband Marc Daly is the focal point of her storyline. Something she knew would cause conversation. However, she insists it isn’t as bad as it seems. And that Marc does like her.

“I know what he wants and what he doesn’t want to,” she says. “So that’s all not true. And that’s just people trying to be evil. I think you got to look to the person like why would a person treat another person that way? Cause they don’t want to be with them. Or maybe it’s an issue they have.”

Unsung Cruise

We’ll just have to stay tuned to see how this all plays out. Catch RHOA every Sunday at 8pm on Bravo.

Kenya Moore: NeNe Leakes Is A Narcissist  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kenya Moore , Nene Leakes , Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…

A Long Island high school teacher is accused of comparing four black students to monkeys, and the teacher is being…
01.09.20
Imma Head Out: Celebs Are Filing For Dual…

There’s been a running joke amongst Black people for years that when ish hits the fan again in America, we’re…
01.08.20
Dr. Tony Evans Shares Final Arrangements for His…

  Dr. Tony Evans took to Social Media to shares funeral arrangements for his wife, Lady Lois Evans Arrangements for…
01.06.20
Model Slick Woods On Her Chemo And Cancer:…

The 23-year-old mother has been battling stage 3 melanoma since she was diagnosed last November.
01.06.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown has died. Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr. confirmed that Gordon died Wednesday in…
01.02.20
David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dead At 77

David Stern, the former commissioner of the NBA who oversaw the league for 30 years and was at the helm…
01.02.20
Dallas Pastor Dr. Tony Evans’ Wife, Lois Evans,…

Lois Evans, the wife of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship senior pastor Tony Evans has passed away. She was 70. Tony Evans…
12.31.19
John Lewis Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic…

US Democratic Representative of Georgia John Lewis announced he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The civil rights icon was diagnosed…
12.30.19
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…

Racist NYPD cop still employed after breaking into Black woman's home.
12.27.19
The Internet Sanctifies Janelle Monáe’s Dyed Armpit With…

Many folks were captivated.
12.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close