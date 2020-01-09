Baltimore County Kids Killed in Car Crash, GoFundMe Set Up

A community is mourning the death of a Baltimore County kindergartner and first-grader. The kids were killed in a fatal car crash along Eastern Boulevard this week.

Their mother and 9-year-old sibling are still recovering.

The family was hit by car while at Eastern Boulevard and Orville Avenue on Monday. The driver stayed at the scene.

“All students, especially when they’re that young, grieve differently and process information differently so we are doing everything we can to help the students who knew the students who passed away,” said Brandon Oland, with Baltimore County Public Schools.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family. You can donate by clicking here.

Police said it will take several weeks before their investigation into the crash is complete.

Source: CBS Baltimore

tkminspired Posted 24 hours ago

