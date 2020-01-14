CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
HomeSound Of Praise With Maurette

21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration To Tape Live In Miami

BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is bringing Inspiration to the BIGGEST Game on Earth. Catch the Spirit of Super Bowl LIV with star-studded musical jubilation at the LIVE BET TV show taping on Thursday, January. 30 at 7:30 p.m., at the James L. Knight Center – 400 SE 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida.

Performers include Travis Green, Leandria Johnson, the Commissioned Reunion, the NFL players and more to be announced.

Gospel Artist Travis Greene Performs At The El Rey Theatre

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

This family-friendly, NFL-Sanctioned event blends the top gospel and contemporary Christian singers along with GRAMMY® Award-winning artists, NFL players, and special guests to give the audiences an evening of uplifting music and inspiration.

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was launched in Miami in 1999 during Super Bowl XXXIII weekend. The event became the first, and remains the only Gospel concert sanctioned by the National Football League (NFL).

The one-hour television premiere will air on the BET Network on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 8 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. CST and again on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020.

    

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Leandria Johnson , NFL , superbowl , superbowl gospel celebration , Travis Green

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…

This case of mistaken identity for a group of wanted shoplifters shows that even in 2020, we still all look…
01.14.20
What Could Go Wrong As Popeyes Gives Away…

Really...what can possibly happen?
01.14.20
You Will Never Guess What Black Hair Brand…

One of the most significant haircare brands from the '60s is back.
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…

The mother of Atatiana Jefferson, the woman who was shot and killed by a Fort Worth Police Officer in October 2019…
01.10.20
With All These Foundation Shades, An Ulta Makeup…

Ebony Kankam London says the incident made her feel like she was the problem, when in fact the issue was…
01.10.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…

A Long Island high school teacher is accused of comparing four black students to monkeys, and the teacher is being…
01.09.20
Imma Head Out: Celebs Are Filing For Dual…

There’s been a running joke amongst Black people for years that when ish hits the fan again in America, we’re…
01.08.20
Dr. Tony Evans Shares Final Arrangements for His…

  Dr. Tony Evans took to Social Media to shares funeral arrangements for his wife, Lady Lois Evans Arrangements for…
01.06.20
Model Slick Woods On Her Chemo And Cancer:…

The 23-year-old mother has been battling stage 3 melanoma since she was diagnosed last November.
01.06.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown has died. Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr. confirmed that Gordon died Wednesday in…
01.02.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close