21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration To Tape Live In Miami

The 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is bringing Inspiration to the BIGGEST Game on Earth. Catch the Spirit of Super Bowl LIV with star-studded musical jubilation at the LIVE BET TV show taping on Thursday, January. 30 at 7:30 p.m., at the James L. Knight Center – 400 SE 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida.

Performers include Travis Green, Leandria Johnson, the Commissioned Reunion, the NFL players and more to be announced.

This family-friendly, NFL-Sanctioned event blends the top gospel and contemporary Christian singers along with GRAMMY® Award-winning artists, NFL players, and special guests to give the audiences an evening of uplifting music and inspiration.

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was launched in Miami in 1999 during Super Bowl XXXIII weekend. The event became the first, and remains the only Gospel concert sanctioned by the National Football League (NFL).

The one-hour television premiere will air on the BET Network on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 8 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. CST and again on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Also On Praise 106.1: