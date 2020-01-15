Lidl To Open 2 New Stores in Baltimore County

Lidl is opening its first two food markets in Baltimore County this month.

Lidl’s Catonsville, at 6026 Baltimore National Pike, will hold its ribbon-cutting event at 7:40 a.m. January 22. Shoppers will be treated to special deals, giveaways and prizes.

Lidl’s Perry Hall, at 8667 Belair Road, will hold its ribbon-cutting on the same day and at 7:40 a.m. and will offer similar deals and prizes.

The stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Source: CBS Baltimore

