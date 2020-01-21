City Police have arrested two people in connection with the Friday night attack of Sgt. Simpson in West Baltimore.

On Sunday, Donnell Burgress, 20 was arrested and charges with assault on police and resisting arrest. A 17-year old also arrested and charged as a juvenile.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

According to Detectives, the two where allegedly seen in video kicking the Sergeant as he was trying to arrest a person who spit on him.

Mayor Jack Young said, “That’s an assault on a police officer, and it’s just not going to be tolerated. Crime against anybody, whether it’s a citizen or police, is just unacceptable.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

“What we saw was appalling. It was unnecessary, and it was downright criminal. So, we are now searching for the individuals who did this to our officer. Not only were they attacking the officer. They were trying to free the suspect who was actually being arrested. That’s downright criminal,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Two Arrested For Attack Of Baltimore Police Sergeant was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted 12 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: