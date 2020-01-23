Johns Hopkins Medicine To Host Health Fair

Johns Hopkins Medicine will host a health fair this Saturday, January 25, from 10am until 4pm, at the Furman Templeton Elementary School in West Baltimore, 1200 Pennsylvania Ave. Doctors, nurses and other health professionals from Johns Hopkins will talk to attendees about health and wellness.

The fair will feature various resources for the neighborhood, as well as free health screenings for blood pressure, body mass index (BMI), HIV, hepatitis C and diabetes.

A great way to start your 2020 off right!

