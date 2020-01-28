CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
Tyler Perry Tops The Ebony Power 100 List for 2020

OWN Press Event With Tyler Perry

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Media mogul Tyler Perry tops Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 list this year and deservedly so. Perry, who purchased a 330 acre former Confederate Army base in Atlanta and turned it into the Tyler Perry Studios, a 250 million dollar studio facility, is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

He is the first African-American to own his own studio complex, which includes 12 soundstages that are named after legendary Black actors and filmmakers, including Will Smith, Cicely Tyson and Spike Lee.

    

In the interview, Perry stated that power doesn’t necessarily mean having money. For him, it’s much deeper than what a person has in their pockets:

“A definition for me is when you have a tool that you can use for good to uplift, encourage and open doors for people…I can’t speak to power without talking about faith in God. Power for me, from birth growing up, was going to church and understanding the power of God and working hard to align with that…I had the time and the talent, but it took God for everything to line up. That’s the ultimate power to me.”

Amen.

Congratulations to Tyler Perry.

    

