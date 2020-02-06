CLOSE
How Much Should You Tip For A Beauty Service

Business owner assisting customer in nail salon

Source: Peathegee Inc / Getty

We’ve all been there. You’ve just received a beauty service. Maybe you got your nails done, your lace wig installed or you popped in for your monthly facial. Now it’s time to pay your beauty tech for their hard work and your stuck on what to give for a tip.

First things first, it’s important to know that tipping is not mandatory. A tip is given as an extra thank you for the services provided and to show your appreciation. However, that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t tip your beauty tech. Keep in mind, when you go into the nail salon for instance, many of the workers are being paid minimum wage to carry out services for a full shift. So, of course, they’re looking forward to the tips they accumulate over a day’s work.

So, let’s get down to it. How much should you tip? While dining has a normal rate of 15 to 18 percent, beauty services can vary. Some people like to stick with the traditional 15 percent and others like to give a little more, especially if they have a relationship with the beauty tech.

In my opinion, I base my tip off of the service I receive. For example, if I received great service at a nail salon, I like to give 20 percent or more to say thanks. On the flip side, if I received less than adequate service I only pay the set price for the particular beauty service.

Since all of these stylists, estheticians and technicians live off of their tips, I think it’s important for them to be well skilled in their expertise. I’m sure we’ve all seen a few technicians carry out a service who may not be properly skilled to do so–which brings me to another point. Always do your homework on your beauty tech before getting a service completed. If they are unable to carry out the service as you’d like, request a different person. This way, you’ll feel good about tipping!

What say you? What’s your thinking when it comes to tipping for a beauty service? Let’s discuss in the comment section below.

How Much Should You Tip For A Beauty Service  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

