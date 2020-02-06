Ephesians 6:1-2 says honor your father and mother. It’s the first commandment with a promise. God is big on honor, and honoring your father and mother shouldn’t come with exceptions. Watch Erica Campbell explain up top!

Faith Walking: Honor Your Father And Mother [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

