Faith Walking: Honor Your Father And Mother [VIDEO]

| 02.06.20
Ephesians 6:1-2 says honor your father and mother. It’s the first commandment with a promise. God is big on honor, and honoring your father and mother shouldn’t come with exceptions. Watch Erica Campbell explain up top!

