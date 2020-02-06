CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Baby Boy Joy! Tamron Hall & Son Moses Are Adorable On The March Cover Of Parents

In her candid interview, the 49-year-old journalist talks juggling motherhood with her talk show career, why she keeps her marriage private and why she won't apologize for going back to work.

Man, what a difference a year (even two or three) can make.

This phrase couldn’t be any truer for Tamron Hall. When the veteran journalist walked away from NBC in 2017 unsure of what her future would hold only to reemerge in 2019 with a new talk show and a pregnancy…all at the age of 48!

Now the Texas native and her baby boy Moses are all smiles on the cover of the March issue of Parents Magazine. The amazing working mama is rocking a pretty floral long-sleeved mini dress with her signature cropped hair and a white Mary Jane heel, while her 10-month old son is perfect in a white onesie.

Take a look:

Tamron Hall March Cover/Issue of Parents Magazine

Source: Parents Magazine / Parents Magazine

 

In her candid interview, the talk show host talks the first season of The Tamron Hall Show, juggling motherhood with her career and why she keeps her marriage private.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Tamron who married music executive, Steven Greener, in a private ceremony last year, admits that their differences opened them up to attacks and she would rather keep her husband away from that negativity.

“As an interracial, interfaith couple, we knew the world would throw darts,” she told writer Erin Bried.

But Tamron did share that she’s learning to say no and split the household labor better.

“I recently said to my husband, ‘Do you think those paper towels just magically appear?’ I have this ‘I can handle it all’ attitude, but I’m trying to stop,” says Hall, 49.

“Not as a punishment to Steven, but as a lesson to myself,” she explains. “I have a partner and should pass off some of the household management.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Tamron Hall March Cover/Issue of Parents Magazine

Source: Parents Magazine / Parents Magazine

 

 

 

There’s so much to appreciate about this interview, but what I really love is how open Tamron is about having a nanny, understanding the privilege in that and not apologizing for loving to work and maintain a career.

Hall says Moses is smiling and laughing with the couple’s live-in nanny “six out of seven days” of the week when he wakes up, but there are times when he’s not happy and it ain’t easy on the new mom.

“One morning he started crying, and I was like, ‘Oh, no! You have a whole tear!’ My mom was with us and laughed,” she recalls. ” ‘Tamron, get over it!’ she said. ‘Babies cry!’“

In terms of the backlash she’s gotten for going back to work after giving birth, Tamron says that’s mostly from people who have internalized being mom-shamed in the past and “pass” it on to others.

“It’s toxic. If you own your own space, then you don’t have to worry about mine,” she says, adding later,  “I also love my job,” she points out, noting, “I mean, if I hit the Powerball, would they hear from me again? Probably not. But I try not to focus on the leaving part too much. I just give Moses a kiss and go.”

Unsung Cruise

 

Tamron also opens up about the pressure for her show to be successful.

“When I arrive at the studio, I go straight into hair and makeup. With my work, I feel a huge responsibility to the people around me because if I win, everyone wins. Everyone’s future, including my baby’s, is linked to mine. It’s a lot of pressure! I used to be anxious about the enormity of it all. Before my first day, I fantasized about packing up my baby and husband and jetting off to Mexico to sell T-shirts. But I don’t think about it anymore on a day-to-day basis,” she said.

Yet in all that, she makes sure to race home by 3:00pm to give Moses his night bottle.

“We try to start the second show promptly because afterward I need to prep for the rest of the week. After that, I’ll race home, hoping to give Moses his three o’clock bottle. Then I’ll take a short nap, play with him, feed him his 5:30 meal, lay out his PJs, get ready for the night, go to the event, and have dinner. Then I’ll live to fight another day.”

We love it!

Read Hall’s Parents cover article in its entirety here

 

Baby Boy Joy! Tamron Hall & Son Moses Are Adorable On The March Cover Of Parents  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Tamron Hall

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
What Cliché Candy? Red Lobster Is Selling Cheddar…

Like Beyonce said, let Bae know, if they f*** you good, you gonna get them this.
02.07.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Here’s What Colin Kaepernick Was Doing During The…

He had more pressing things to handle that day.
02.04.20
How Minority Voters Changed America in 2008

In 2008 if you were black and living in America you knew that you had a chance to make history…
02.03.20
Black History Month: A Timeline Of Criminal Justice…

There are five issues of criminal justice reform that have long needed attention.
02.03.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…

Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys had a special gift for DeAndre Arnold, the Mont Belvieu teen who was told he couldn’t walk at…
01.30.20
Sybil Wilkes Shares What You Need To Know…

Sybil Wilkes stopped in to share everything you need to know about Trump’s impeachment.
01.29.20
Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Took Communion In…

It’s comforting to know that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna attended church on the day they passed away.
01.28.20
FBI ‘Honors’ Martin Luther King With Tone-Deaf Tweet…

The same FBI that spied on Martin Luther King Jr. apparently thought the best way to celebrate his civil rights…
01.21.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close