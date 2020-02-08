Todd Dulaney Sings The Scripture with A New EP “Back To The Book”

A year ago, Robert Glasper made the comment that Gospel artists today are being lazy and are lacking creativity. He said, instead of writing lyrics they’re just singing scripture.

Cheryl Jackson asked Todd Dulaney about his comment a year ago and he took it to heart. This conversation sparked a movement to sing the scripture (verbatim). In fact, Todd Dulaney just released a brand new EP called “Back To The Book”. Pretty creative huh? I guess Robert Glasper was wrong because the reaction to this concept has been life-changing.

Check out Todd Dulaney’s new single Psalm 18 and download the full EP “Back To The Book”!

Cheryl Jackson Posted February 8, 2020

