Todd Dulaney Releases New Album ‘Back To The Book’

Stellar Award winning gospel artist, Todd Dulaney is back with brand new music. The new album, titled Back To The Book is now available on all major digital platforms. The album was inspired by the written word of God. Dulaney leads listeners back to the scriptures for hope, comfort, answers, instructions, and everything to live life according to the Bible, through the music.

“I’m more proud of this musical work than anything that I’ve ever done in my life. To be able to put melody to The Book that has changed my life and so many others is a complete honor,” Dulaney said.

In other Todd Dulaney news, he will co-host the 35th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards Pre-Show on Thursday, March 26th in Las Vegas.

