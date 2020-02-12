The Ivy League May Be In Your Future If This Is Your Maryland High School

Fifty-two high schools in Maryland saw at least one former student graduate from Ivy League universities Harvard, Princeton or Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2018. This is according to new data from PolarisList which ranks the best high schools in the country.

Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, is the top school in the state and saw a total of 10 students graduate from Harvard, Princeton and MIT. McDonough School in Owings Mills was second on the list with five students, all at Harvard.

The top Baltimore-area public high school is Hammond High School in Howard County.

