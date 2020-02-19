CLOSE
Inspiration
HomeInspiration

10-Year-Old Kenedee East Creates A Beauty Company After Being Bullied By Classmates

When you were in the 5th grade, were you a CEO?

10-year-old Kenedee East is the owner of K-Shine, a vegan lipgloss line for both young kids and adults. While her current business venture is inspiring, it was birthed because of an unfortunate situation.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“I got bullied by a girl and a boy. No one really wanted to help me. No one really got involved. So, I decided to make my own company for girls to make them feel brave and help make them confident,” East told WKBW.

Candace Lattimore, East’s mother, noticed a difference in her daughter’s disposition.

“I just noticed her personality was changing. She would come home and go right upstairs, she wasn’t eating as much. She’s always smiling, she wasn’t smiling. She was starting to become a little bit agitated.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Eventually Lattimore learned about the bullying. “It went from them talking about her, to them actually putting their hands on her, then it went to spitting then I was like okay enough is enough.”

Lattimore handled the school bullying by approaching administrators. East took a different approach. One day she came home to her mom and said, “I want to create something that can help other girls that’s feeling like me.” She said. “A lot people have been killing themselves because they are not feeling good about the bullying.”

View this post on Instagram

Don't forget to gloss up those 💋

A post shared by K-shine LLC (@kshinelife) on

Now this is how you turn a bad situation into a fruitful one. This budding entrepreneur is inspiring and uplifting other children by sharing her story.

East has expanded her collection to include necklaces and tee shirts. You can support the business by visiting her website, KShineLife.com. Check her out on Instagram too!

 

10-Year-Old Kenedee East Creates A Beauty Company After Being Bullied By Classmates  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

beauty , black beauty

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Since ‘Hair Love’s’ Oscar Win, Three More States…

Colorado, Minnesota and Washington State may be joining California, New York and New Jersey when it comes to making hair…
02.19.20
Preserving Black History: Martin Luther King National Park…

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Park was created to give back to the community where the civil rights icon…
02.14.20
Malcolm X’s Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated After New…

Malcolm X Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated The Manhattan district attorney’s office announced on Monday that they will look back into…
02.12.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant are at peace. The NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter were laid to rest on Tuesday at a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Why Is “Black Hair” So Political And Polarizing?…

A Boston charter school student, a student at a South African private school trying to take exams, a high schooler…
02.11.20
Press Play: Rap Video That Breaks Down Voting…

A 25-year-old spitter has bars just in time for election season.
02.10.20
What Cliché Candy? Red Lobster Is Selling Cheddar…

Like Beyonce said, let Bae know, if they f*** you good, you gonna get them this.
02.07.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close