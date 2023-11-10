Choir master B Chase Williams joins the Get Up Church to discuss his new project ‘CHASing the Next Chapter’!
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
With over thirty years in the music industry, Williams reveals his secret to sustenance and longevity.
“I know what my purpose is…When you really know what God has called you to do and you can say yes to that call, then you can stand the test of time,” he said.
RELATED: Vincent Bohanan Debuts Song ‘I Love To Call Him’ | Introducing [LISTEN]
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
B Chase Williams & Shabach’s newest single, ‘Power of God’, is a devotion to God’s limitless capabilities. As the lyrics describe, “he can do what no other power can do.” Brian explains how writer Jason Clayborn’s lyrics to the song immediately spoke to him, and he knew it had to be a part of the project.
“When he sent it, the song itself really reached me, but it was the lyrical content…[it] really grabbed me,” Williams said.
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Actors Are Back To Work: SAG-AFTRA Reached A Tentative Agreement To End The Longest Actors Strike In Hollywood History
- Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says “Day Is Over” For Relief Checks
- Baltimore Artist Spotlight – Mika Morrow
Listen to B Chase Williams’ full Get Up Erica interview below, and go stream “Power of God” today wherever you get your music!
[zype id=”
Read: Jevon Dewand and the Trap Starz on Get Up Mornings, ‘Fa Real Fa Real’
Read: Introducing Anisa Fowler’s Hit ‘Jesus All The Way’ | Get Up Exclusive
Read: Get Up! Kicks Off Southern University’s Homecoming Weekend!
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
B Chase Williams & Shabach Share New Single ‘Power of God’ [LISTEN] was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jekalyn Carr Makes Her Daytime TV Debut With Performance Of “I Believe God” On ‘Tamron Hall’
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?
-
Black Churches In Florida Are Teaching Non-Whitewashed Black History Since The State Won’t