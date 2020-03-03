Tyler Perry’s “Assisted Living” Is Coming To BET

BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios have announced a series greenlight for Tyler Perry’s “Assisted Living”, a new comedy series, starring David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck and Alex Henderson. The series has begun production at Tyler Perry Studios and is set to premiere on BET later this summer.

David and Tamela Mann took to social media to show us the behind the scenes sneak peak at the photo shoot for the comedy.

David Mann revives his comical character, “Mr. Brown”, who reluctantly invests in a dilapidated assisted living facility. Tamela Mann plays “Cora”, Mr. Brown’s daughter, who falls in love with the assisted living facility. She thinks it will be a good investment for herself and her father.

Excited that the Mann’s are returning to television!

