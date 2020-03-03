CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
HomeSound Of Praise With Maurette

Tyler Perry’s “Assisted Living” Is Coming To BET

Dr. Phil McGraw Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios have announced a series greenlight for Tyler Perry’s “Assisted Living”, a new comedy series, starring David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck and Alex Henderson. The series has begun production at Tyler Perry Studios and is set to premiere on BET later this summer.

David and Tamela Mann took to social media to show us the behind the scenes sneak peak at the photo shoot for the comedy.

    

David Mann revives his comical character, “Mr. Brown”, who reluctantly invests in a dilapidated assisted living facility. Tamela Mann plays “Cora”, Mr. Brown’s daughter, who falls in love with the assisted living facility. She thinks it will be a good investment for herself and her father.

Excited that the Mann’s are returning to television!

    

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

assisted living , David and Tamela Mann , house of pain , Tyler Perry

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Alabama Pastor Who Shot Wife, Then Himself, Struggled…

An Alabama pastor who fatally shot himself after shooting his estranged wife at a local church struggled desperately with mental…
03.03.20
Generic grave stones, 1 February 1999. AFR Picture by JESSICA HROMAS
Billie Barrett Greenbey of the Barrett Sisters Dead…

Billie Barrett Greenbey of legendary gospel trio The Barrett Sisters has died. The middle sister of the three passed away…
03.03.20
Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: What You Need To…

You were young, spontaneous and in your prime. But now, the sight of it is a permanent reminder of a…
03.02.20
CHURCHGUNS
Woman Calls On Jesus After Being Shot At…

An Alabama woman is thankful to be alive after being shot by her husband over the weekend. Local police said…
02.26.20
Black Icon Living: Meet The Double Amputee Phenom…

Being an athlete is naturally challenging. Even professional sports player will tell you how much hard work they put in…
02.26.20
Hidden Figure Katherine Johnson Passes Away At 101

NASA Administrator, Jim Bridenstine confirms the passing of the American hero Katherine Johnson. Katherine Johnson was born on August 26,…
02.24.20
Watch Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service #KobeFarwell…

Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial service will be held today Feb 24th 1pm at the Staple Center. The celebration of…
02.24.20
The Luther: KFC Releases A Chicken Donut Sandwich…

When fiction becomes fact.
02.21.20
Since ‘Hair Love’s’ Oscar Win, Three More States…

Colorado, Minnesota and Washington State may be joining California, New York and New Jersey when it comes to making hair…
02.19.20
Preserving Black History: Martin Luther King National Park…

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Park was created to give back to the community where the civil rights icon…
02.14.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close