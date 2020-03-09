Preacher Accused Of Stealing $200,000 From Church

Authorities are looking for a former Sunnyside church pastor who stands accused of using a secret bank account to steal more than $200,000 from the congregation.

Court documents revealed that authorities charged 36-year-old Toddrick Johnson with theft and using deception to secure an executive document in connection to funds stolen from Paradise Missionary Baptist located at 3605 Tangerine Street. Johnson remains at-large.

Financial woes at the church were revealed soon after Johnson was hired in 2017.

Johnson allegedly forced their president’s signature on banking documents and spent more than a year funneling $201,552 into a secret account of his, according to board members and court documents. It wasn’t until a 2018 audit that the secret account was discovered.

Johnson left the church after he was confronted by the board and “is no longer returning calls.” He filed for bankruptcy in February, listing more than $40,000 in student loan debt.

Brandon Caldwell Posted March 9, 2020

