Spirit is a therapist who has been credited with saving and creating relationships and helping folks get their lives together. She says over the course of her career she has learned that “media magnifies the message.” She is glad to say that she has been blessed to do what she does not only in the office but on TV and Radio also. Nowadays therapy has gotten more popular or normalized than in the past and she stresses that “therapy is for everybody.” Everything that we do impacts our mental health and wellness and you need to be able to release that in a healthy way. And for those who say “I have Jessus,” she says “well Jesus gave me you and gave you me,” and you can have both “therapist and Jesus.” Now, she is hosting “Love Goes,” on OWN.

Spirit Talks The Benefits Of Therapy And ‘Love Goes’ On OWN was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

