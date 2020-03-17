Maryland Primary Election Postponed

The Maryland primary election schedule to take place on April 28 was postponed by Governor Larry Hogan due to the ongoing coronavirus threat.

The primary will be postponed to June 2nd.

This announcement does not however, affect the date of the special election to fill the vacancy in Maryland’s 7th congressional district. This election will be held on April 28 and will use mail-in voting.

