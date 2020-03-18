Free Meals For Baltimore County Students Expanded

In addition to the previously announced free meals available, Baltimore County Public Schools is expanding meal sites. There will be 41 BCPS meal sites providing grab and go meals.
Please note that students aged 18 and younger must be present to receive meals.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18th, BCPS will begin providing breakfast, lunch, and dinner to students at all sites.
Free meals have also been announced by the Maryland State Department of Education and Baltimore County Government.
Here is the updated list of free meal sites:
Southwest Area
Arbutus ES
Baltimore Highlands ES
Chadwick ES (as of Wednesday, Mar. 18)
Deer Park MS
Johnnycake ES
Kings Point Shopping Center in front of Kiddie Koach (as of Tuesday, Mar. 17)
Lansdowne HS
Milbrook ES
New Town HS
Riverview ES
Westchester ES
Winfield ES
Northwest Area
Featherbed ES
Glyndon ES
Owings Mills ES
Scotts Branch ES
Woodlawn MS
Woodmoor ES (as of Wednesday, Mar. 18)
Northeast/Central Areas
Carney ES (as of Wednesday, Mar. 18)
Dulaney HS (as of Tuesday, Mar. 17)
Elmwood ES
Halstead Academy
Middle River MS
Oakleigh ES
Padonia ES
Parkville HS
Pleasant Plains ES
Rosedale Library (as of Tuesday, Mar. 17)
Stemmers Run MS
Southeast Area
Battle Grove ES
Chesapeake HS
Cove Village Apartments, Essex, in front of rental office (as of Tuesday, Mar. 17)
Deep Creek MS
Dundalk ES
Dundalk HS
Hawthorne ES
Logan ES
Sandy Plains ES
Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center (as of Tuesday, Mar. 17)
St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Eastern Ave. (as of Wednesday, Mar. 18)
Sussex ES
Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!
Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”
Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette