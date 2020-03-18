CLOSE
Free Meals For Baltimore County Students Expanded

In addition to the previously announced free meals available, Baltimore County Public Schools is expanding meal sites. There will be 41 BCPS meal sites providing grab and go meals.

Please note that students aged 18 and younger must be present to receive meals.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18th, BCPS will begin providing breakfast, lunch, and dinner to students at all sites.

Free meals have also been announced by the Maryland State Department of Education and Baltimore County Government.

Here is the updated list of free meal sites:

Southwest Area

Arbutus ES

Baltimore Highlands ES

Chadwick ES (as of Wednesday, Mar. 18)

Deer Park MS

Johnnycake ES

Kings Point Shopping Center in front of Kiddie Koach (as of Tuesday, Mar. 17)

Lansdowne HS

Milbrook ES

New Town HS

Riverview ES

Westchester ES

Winfield ES

Northwest Area

Featherbed ES

Glyndon ES

Owings Mills ES

Scotts Branch ES

Woodlawn MS

Woodmoor ES (as of Wednesday, Mar. 18)

Northeast/Central Areas

Carney ES (as of Wednesday, Mar. 18)

Dulaney HS (as of Tuesday, Mar. 17)

Elmwood ES

Halstead Academy

Middle River MS

Oakleigh ES

Padonia ES

Parkville HS

Pleasant Plains ES

Rosedale Library (as of Tuesday, Mar. 17)

Stemmers Run MS

Southeast Area

Battle Grove ES

Chesapeake HS

Cove Village Apartments, Essex, in front of rental office (as of Tuesday, Mar. 17)

Deep Creek MS

Dundalk ES

Dundalk HS

Hawthorne ES

Logan ES

Sandy Plains ES

Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center (as of Tuesday, Mar. 17)

St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Eastern Ave. (as of Wednesday, Mar. 18)

Sussex ES

    

Baltimore County , coronavirus , free meals

