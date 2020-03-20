Watch: Bri Babineaux – “We Want More” [OFFICIAL LIVE VIDEO]

Bri Babineaux, who debuts her album ‘The Encounter’ on April 3, recently released a live music video for one of its feature track called “We Want More.”

Like all of Bri’s beautiful songs, she belts the powerful words with an unmatched energy and passion that really welcomes worship in any place.

Check out the video below!

@AliyaFaust Posted 7 hours ago

