Coronavirus has a lot things on hold but the show must go on! Today, James Fortune called in to give us an update on his travels back to America from South Africa this past week and what self-quarantine has been like for him and his family. Press play up top!

James Fortune Details What It Was Like Traveling From South Africa During COVID-19 [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up! Posted 23 hours ago

